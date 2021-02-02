NCB detains Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Rishikesh Pawar after month of being 'abconding'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rishikesh Pawar in their investigation into the Bollywood-linked drug case. The investigating authorities had been in search of Pawar for the past few weeks, after he had managed to evade the agency. Rishikesh Pawar, who is an assistant director has been bought to the NCB office for further questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend under NCB lens

In one of the major update since Rishikesh Pawar went 'abconding' had been that his anticipatory bail plea had recently been rejected. As per sources, he is likely to be arrested.

Rishikesh Pawar had been summoned by the NCB in the first week of January, but skipped it. At that time it was reported that he had left the city. The tip-off on his alleged involvement in the case had come from the staff of Sushant Singh Rajput named Dipesh Sawant, who too gad been arrested, before being released on bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. The case made headlines over the loopholes that were raised by many celebrities and netizens over the initial investigation by Mumbai Police.

This led to an online movement seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation investigation into his untimely demise. Sushant’s family then got a First Information Report registered against Rhea Chakraborty and others with Patna Police alleging abetment to suicide, giving an overdose of medicines, embezzlement and more.

The Supreme Court ordered the CBI to investigate the case on August 19, on the recommendation of the Bihar government, which alleged non-co-operation over their police force’s attempts to investigate the case in Mumbai.

Among the significant updates in the case recently was the CBI responding to a letter from Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy on the status of the probe. The CBI clarified that the investigation was going on, with consideration to all angles.

The NCB stepped into the Sushant Singh Rajput case when the Enforcement Directorate, that was investigating the financial misappropriation allegations, found alleged evidence of Rhea’s involvement in a drug cartel. Her brother Showik and Sushant’s staff like Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda were then arrested, but all managed to get bail after spending some days in the jail.

The NCB lens also came on the some of the most popular stars of the industry who were called for questioning, many of them multiple times, and some of them even being arrested.

