NCB To Summon Rhea Chakraborty First As Shocking Drug Cartel Angle Emerges In Sushant Case

In the latest quickfire development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to Rhea Chakraborty first as it enters the fray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, investigating Rhea's use and deals in narcotic substances.

Sources told Republic TV that an NCB team led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra will be supervising the case and is expected to reach Mumbai on Friday. Sources also added that officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation and will issue summons to all people related to this.

READ | Sushant's Sister Responds To Pithani & Others' Confession, Rhea Drug Link; Demands Arrests

Joining the ED and the CBI in the probe into Sushant's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case under sections 20, 27, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs.

Sources have also reported that the NCB is investigating Rhea Chakraborty's link to the drug cartel and her brother Showik Chakraborty as well. Sources add that the 15-page Whatsapp conversations handed over to the NCB indicate that Rhea and her associates had discussed allegedly spiking Rajput's tea or coffee with a drug to get a certain 'kick'.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: NCB Lodges Case; Sandip Ssingh In Mumbai

20 Bollywood stars & netas under NCB scanner

Just hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) jumped into the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, sources have informed that names of 20 top Bollywood stars and politicians allegedly linked to the case are with the investigating agencies - ED and CBI. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the NCB earlier in the day, that they have evidence of Rhea Chakraborty allegedly dealing in narcotics. Rhea Chakraborty is already named in the CBI FIR as the key accused, and has been interrrogated on numerous occasions by the ED.

READ | Sushant Case: From Digital Campaigns To Legal Pleas, How People United To Demand Justice

Probe in Sushant death case

The ED and the CBI have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the NCB has also now entered the fray and will be dispatching a 4-member team to Mumbai on Friday. While ED started the investigation after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts, CBI entered the fray after the Supreme Court's nod.

The ED had uncovered details of the narcotics link and is the only agency to have interrogated Rhea Chakraborty so far. Details of this were handed to the CBI and the NCB, while the former is also awaiting a review of Sushant's autopsy and associated processes from the AIIMS forensic panel, which has recommended the consideration of a homicide angle. Moreover, the CBI has pointed out technical lapses by the Mumbai Police in the case investigation. Sandip Ssingh, another person in the case whose involvement has come under the spotlight returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night.

READ | Sushant Case: CBI Sources Confirm Samuel, Pithani, Dipesh Say 'data Cleaned Out On June 8'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.