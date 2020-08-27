Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: ED Acquires Bank Documents Of Rhea's Father

Sushant's family friend Smita Parikh has busted Rhea Chakraborty's yet another lie claiming that the actor died by suicide. "Rhea called me yesterday, she said she also does not believe that it is a suicide and that she wants justice for Sushant," Smita told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab on the debate.
The ED, which has registered a PMLA case, interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty. They also probed his bank account details on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the NCB officials from Delhi have left the ED office. As per sources, NCB officials were present as the ED grilled Indrajit Chakraborty.
In yet another massive development, sources have revealed that no medicine had been prescribed to Sushant Singh Rajput by his doctor. Key-accused Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that his doctor had prescribed dosage of Modafinil.
Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour revealed that Shruti Modi often stayed with Rhea at her place and Sushant was also seen coming and going during these times. Earlier, Shruti Modi was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the case. Republic Media Network had also accessed WhatsApp chats of Sushant's father KK Singh with the late actor's then-manager Shruti Modi, from November 29, 2019.
After investigations into foul play into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and the financial aspect as mentioned in the First Information Report, the narcotics angle into the case created further headlines. As prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s text messages related to narcotics use got leaked, and the Bollywood link to it became a talking point, Kangana Ranaut opened up on some of the details involving the use of drugs at Bollywood parties. The actor stated that she was willing to help the Narcotics Control Bureau, provided she is given protection by the government.
Requesting @PMOIndia @narendramodi to look into providing security for Kangana @KanganaTeam so that she can help with the investigation of @narcoticsbureau. 🙏 https://t.co/sJmEiTBAdM— shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020
In the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty reached Axis Bank in Vakola along with the ED. Sources have reported that the ED is collecting his bank documents and his locker keys.
"It's very sad that a named accused is being called on the show and being interviewed as a celebrity. It's clearly not a grilling session but a soft interview to give her a platform to speak whatever she wants," said SSR's family lawyer Vikas Singh. "As soon as the drug angle comes to the fore, she's ready to give an interview?" he asked.
The NCB team from Delhi led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra arrived in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation into the narcotics angle of the SSR probe.
Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty reached the ED Office on Thursday afternoon. Sources reported that officials from the narcotics department were also present during his questioning.
In an attempt to suppress the reportage in the death probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on all sorts of reporting claiming that it might 'hamper' the CBI probe in the case. The petition filed by three activists including filmmaker Nilesh Navalakha from Mumbai has urged the HC to direct all media channels - both print and electronic - to call off the 'Parallel Investigation' in all aspects.
