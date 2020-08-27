Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe LIVE Updates: ED Acquires Bank Documents Of Rhea's Father

A week after the CBI took over the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has entered the fray and will be probing Rhea Chakraborty's use & deals in narcotics

22:21 IST, August 27th 2020
Sushant's family friend busts 'suicide' claim

Sushant's family friend Smita Parikh has busted Rhea Chakraborty's yet another lie claiming that the actor died by suicide. "Rhea called me yesterday, she said she also does not believe that it is a suicide and that she wants justice for Sushant," Smita told Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab on the debate. 

 

19:07 IST, August 27th 2020
ED probes Indrajit Chakraborty, NCB officials leave ED office

The ED, which has registered a PMLA case, interrogated Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty. They also probed his bank account details on Thursday. 

Meanwhile, the NCB officials from Delhi have left the ED office. As per sources, NCB officials were present as the ED grilled Indrajit Chakraborty.

18:28 IST, August 27th 2020
Rhea Chakraborty's false claims busted

In yet another massive development, sources have revealed that no medicine had been prescribed to Sushant Singh Rajput by his doctor. Key-accused Rhea Chakraborty had claimed that his doctor had prescribed dosage of Modafinil. 

18:16 IST, August 27th 2020
Rhea Chakraborty's neighbor reveals Shruti Modi often stayed with Rhea at her house

Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour revealed that Shruti Modi often stayed with Rhea at her place and Sushant was also seen coming and going during these times. Earlier, Shruti Modi was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is probing the financial angle in the case. Republic Media Network had also accessed WhatsApp chats of Sushant's father KK Singh with the late actor's then-manager Shruti Modi, from November 29, 2019. 

17:54 IST, August 27th 2020
Sushant's sister backs Kangana’s protection demand over her request to help Narcotics Bureau

After investigations into foul play into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and the financial aspect as mentioned in the First Information Report, the narcotics angle into the case created further headlines. As prime accused Rhea Chakraborty’s text messages related to narcotics use got leaked, and the Bollywood link to it became a talking point, Kangana Ranaut opened up on some of the details involving the use of drugs at Bollywood parties. The actor stated that she was willing to help the Narcotics Control Bureau, provided she is given protection by the government. 

 

17:45 IST, August 27th 2020
Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty reaches Axis Bank with ED

In the latest update, Rhea Chakraborty's father Indrajit Chakraborty  reached Axis Bank in Vakola along with the ED.  Sources have reported that the ED is collecting his bank documents and his locker keys.

 

16:58 IST, August 27th 2020
SSR's family lawyer expresses outrage over Rhea's interview, questions her motives

"It's very sad that a named accused is being called on the show and being interviewed as a celebrity. It's clearly not a grilling session but a soft interview to give her a platform to speak whatever she wants," said SSR's family lawyer Vikas Singh. "As soon as the drug angle comes to the fore, she's ready to give an interview?" he asked.

 

 

16:49 IST, August 27th 2020
Five-member NCB team from Delhi arrives in Mumbai

The NCB team from Delhi led by Deputy Director of Operations - KPS Malhotra arrived in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. Officials from both Delhi and Mumbai unit of the NCB will carry out the investigation into the narcotics angle of the SSR probe.
 

16:30 IST, August 27th 2020
Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty quizzed by ED, officials from NCB also present

Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty reached the ED Office on Thursday afternoon. Sources reported that officials from the  narcotics department were also present during his questioning.  

 

16:00 IST, August 27th 2020
PIL filed in Bombay HC by filmmaker, requests ban on all media coverage on SSR case

In an attempt to suppress the reportage in the death probe of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on all sorts of reporting claiming that it might 'hamper' the CBI probe in the case. The petition filed by three activists including filmmaker Nilesh Navalakha from Mumbai has urged the HC to direct all media channels - both print and electronic - to call off the 'Parallel Investigation' in all aspects.

 

 

