Sushant's Sister Responds To Pithani & Others' Confession, Rhea Drug Link; Demands Arrests

Demanding arrests in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has had her say on the shocking revelations that have come to light in the past two days, particularly on Wednesday evening.

Citing Republic TV's investigation into the case, Shweta took to Twitter and cited WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty to conclude that Sushant had been sedated and financially robbed, while his family members were kept away from him. She also said that on the basis of the chats it became clear the group behind Sushant's death 'panicked and exchanged texts on how to still have control over Bhai's finances' when he tried to withdraw from them in mid-May.

Furthermore, Sushant's sister remarked on Republic's most explosive newsbreak of the lot - that the day Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home, she sent a team of IT experts to empty Sushant's digital equipment and devices of all their data. In a first major confession on Wednesday, sources told Republic TV that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda have confessed to the CBI that eight hard-disks worth of data were cleaned out by the mystery group within the 24-hour-period that Disha Salian died and Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's home.

NCB registers case

In the other massive development in the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case under sections 20, 27 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These sections pertain to criminal conspiracy in procuring and consuming illegal drugs. NCB DG Rakesh Asthana spoke to Republic TV and said, "We are seized of the matter and we will be investigating the drug supply, conspiracy and syndicate network." As per CBI sources, a drug-dealing syndicate comprised of a nexus of Bollywood stars, politicians and others has come to light, operating in Mumbai and Pune.

Sushant's family lawyer's statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has called for the suspension of Mumbai Police Commissioner and Bandra DCP after it was reported that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda have confessed to the CBI eight hard-disks worth of data was cleaned out by a mystery group around the time when Disha Salian died and Rhea left Sushant’s house.

Reacting on the big revelation, Vikas Singh said: "If this is true then this clearly establishes there was a conspiracy to kill Sushant Singh Rajput. I think there's something very sinister in this entire episode and it appears that there is the involvement of some big people in the case. The first thing that should happen is the suspension of the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and DCP of that area (Bandra)."

Probe in Sushant death case

The ED and the CBI have been probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case, while the NCB has also now entered the fray and will be dispatching a 4-member team to Mumbai on Friday. While ED started the investigation after the FIR lodged by Sushant's family had alleged siphoning of funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore by Rhea Chakraborty from late actor's accounts, CBI entered the fray after the Supreme Court's nod.

The ED had uncovered details of the narcotics link and is the only agency to have interrogated Rhea Chakraborty so far. Details of this were handed to the CBI and the NCB, while the former is also awaiting a review of Sushant's autopsy and associated processes from the AIIMS forensic panel, which has recommended the consideration of a homicide angle. Moreover, the CBI has pointed out technical lapses by the Mumbai Police in the case investigation. Sandip Ssingh, another person in the case whose involvement has come under the spotlight returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night.

