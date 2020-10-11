Richa Chadha Apologises To Rekha Sharma For Missing Out On Email Sent By NCW

Richa Chadha has been tweeting the National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma for her attention on the defamation case filed against Payal Ghosh. She was repeatedly seeking their attention as the organisation didn't reply.

On Sunday, Rekha Sharma revealed that NCW has responded to her email two days back and would like to speak to her personally. Sharma wrote, "I think you don't check your emails. We have replyed you 2 days back and @NCWIndia tweeted and informed you. Would like to talk to you if you inbox your no." [sic]

Richa in response apologised for missing on reading the email.

Thank you for your reply @sharmarekha ma'am, deleted the last tweet where I asked you for one. It was from a new id, so went to spam accidentally. Thank @NCWIndia as well. https://t.co/JTGIOqjVi0 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 11, 2020

On Thursday, Richa shared pictures of Rekha’s meeting with Payal Ghosh in Delhi. "Saw these pictures @sharmarekha ma’am.I still haven’t heard back from @NCWIndia reg my complaint (dated 22/9/20) filed against Ms.*NAME REDACTED*, for falsely dragging my name in her case against a director. Basis your own tweets on the matter, I believe my complaint was filed BEFORE hers."

If the NCW website mentioned that a photo op was mandatory, along with a written complaint, I’d have done the same. It is after all, the ‘National’ commision for women. PFA screenshot of the acknowledgment of my complaint , once again ma’am @sharmarekha @NCWIndia. https://t.co/PHgsqvBYkN pic.twitter.com/7IXQYRfnN2 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 9, 2020

Actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused film-maker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that she regrets her statement about Richa Chadha, and tendered an unconditional apology. Chadha's lawyers said she was ready to accept the apology. Chadha filed a defamation suit before the high court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages.

Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy. Chadha's lawyers Veerendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar told the court that they are willing to accept the apology and would not claim damages.

The court then posted the plea for further hearing on October 12 when the parties will have to submit their `consent terms' settling the matter.

(with PTI inputs)

