Payal Ghosh Fears 'these Mafia Gang Will Kill Me'; Pens Message To PM & NCW's Rekha Sharma

Actor Payal Ghosh on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to reach out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma, fearing 'mafia gang will kill her'. She wrote, "@iampayalghosh These mafia gang will kill me sir @PMOIndia @narendramodi sir @sharmarekha ma’am and will prove my death as suicide or something else." [sic]

Ghosh before this reacted to Richa Chadha's post and wrote, "Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao"

Ms Chaddha how do you know I have falsely dragged your name unless the truth comes out , how are you so sure of Mr. Kashyap (I’m wondering)?? please @sharmarekha look into this, how the whole gang is trying to suppress and humiliate me. @PMOIndia @narendramodi Sir #BetiBachao https://t.co/fhhQEWz1nl — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 10, 2020

Payal Ghosh also reacted to Richa Chadha's claim of "winning" the defamation lawsuit that she filed against Ghosh and clearly underlined that since the matter is sub-judice, her act of making such claims can be seen as "contempt of court". She called out Richa for "blowing the trumpet" about her alleged victory in the defamation case and said that Richa is "counting chickens before they hatch" to unnecessarily "hog the limelight".

In a series of tweets, Payal Ghosh also shared her note of apology to Richa Chadha where she has appealed to the Bombay High court to settle the matter amicably. Her lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute on Wednesday had told the High Court, "My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.". However, on social media, Payal had taken a U-turn and claimed that she won't apologize as the allegedly derogatory statements were said by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an attempt to get sexual favours from her.

Earlier this week, Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit before the High Court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages. Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.

Payal Ghosh's case

Payal Ghosh has alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2013. An FIR has been registered against the filmmaker under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Kashyap has denied the allegations, claiming he had been in Sri Lanka during the period being alleged, and calling the allegations ‘false’ and an attempt to vilify him.

