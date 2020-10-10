Payal Ghosh Weighs In On Richa's Victory Claim In Lawsuit, Alleges 'contempt Of Court'

Actor Payal Ghosh on Friday reacted to Richa Chadha's claim of "winning" the defamation lawsuit that she filed against Ghosh and clearly underlined that since the matter is sub-judice, her act of making such claims can be seen as "contempt of court". She called out Richa for "blowing the trumpet" about her alleged victory in the defamation case and said that Richa is "counting chickens before they hatch" to unnecessarily "hog the limelight".

In a series of tweets, Payal Ghosh also shared her note of apology to Richa Chadha where she has appealed to the Bombay High court to settle the matter amicably. Her lawyer Advocate Nitin Satpute on Wednesday had told the High Court, "My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender an apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter.". However, on social media, Payal had taken a U-turn and claimed that she won't apologize as the allegedly derogatory statements were said by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in an attempt to get sexual favours from her.

When the matter is sub-judice and verdict is not yet passed, how Ms. Chadhha claims to have won. I agreed to hon’ble HIgh Court suggestion to settle d matter amicably on 12th October. Making false claim of win amounts to “contempt of Court “. https://t.co/IQzfQhG2Zn — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 9, 2020

Miss Chaddha is blowing the trumpet that she won because I just sent a courtesy apology for taking her name. This is a classic case of counting your chickens before they hatch and putting your head unnecessarily to hog the limelight. pic.twitter.com/5vPbiEbIA8 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 9, 2020

And one more thing, I have nothing to do with Ms. chadhha ,I don’t even know her.. I hardly tweet about her because I’m not interested in her , being a human I respect every human on this planet. Let's just stay where we are and not interfere 🙏🏼 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 9, 2020

Earlier this week, Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit before the High Court against Ghosh for making a "false, baseless, indecent and derogatory" statement and sought damages. Ghosh, while making allegations against Kashyap, had also dragged Chadha and two other woman actors into the controversy.

On Wednesday, Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Justice A K Menon that Ghosh regrets her statement, and it was not intended to defame Chadha. "She (Ghosh) said it innocently. She is a big follower of the plaintiff (Chadha) and respects her. She is ready to withdraw the statement and tender apology," he said. "She regrets whatever she said and her intention was never to defame any woman," advocate Satpute told the court.

Payal Ghosh has alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2013. An FIR has been registered against the filmmaker under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Kashyap has denied the allegations, claiming he had been in Sri Lanka during the period being alleged, and calling the allegations ‘false’ and an attempt to vilify him.

