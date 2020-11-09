Neelam Kothari's Birthday: A List Of The Actor's 10 Most Popular Bollywood Movies

Neelam Kothari, born on November 9, 1969, is a very well-known Indian actor and jewellery designer. Neelam Kothari's Bollywood films like Love 86 (1986), Sindoor (1986), Khudgarz (1987), Hatya (1988), and many more have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Today, on Neelam Kothari's birthday here are ten popular movies of the actor that fans would love to watch. Read further ahead to know more about these Neelam Kothari’s movies.

Neelam Kothari's movies

Jawaani (1984)

Jawaani is a Hindi language movie, directed and produced by Ramesh Behl. The movie cast debutants Neelam Kothari, Karan Shah, Jatin Malhotra, and Bollywood actors, Sharmila Tagore, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Anupam Kher as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a love triangle with strong family bonds. Neelam Kothari is cast to play the character of Sanam in the movi

Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam (1988)

Ghar Mein Ram Gali Mein Shyam is a Hindi language movie, that is a remake of Intlo Ramayya Veedilo Krishnayya, directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Govinda, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, and Johnny Lever as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari was cast to play the character of Jaya in the movie.

Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988)

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a Hindi language action drama, directed by T Rama Rao. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Madhuri Dixit, Dharmendra, and Sanjay Dutt as the lead characters. The movie was remade in the Telugu language as Simha Swapnam. Neelam Kothari was cast to play the character of Sunita in the movie.

Gharana (1989)

Gharana is a Hindi language movie, directed and produced by K Ravi Shankar. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Jaya Prada, Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, and Govinda as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari is cast to play the character of Lalita in the movie.

Afsana Pyar Ka (1991)

Afsana Pyar Ka is a Hindi language romantic drama movie. The movie cast Neelam Kothari and Aamir Khan as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari is cast to play the character of Nikita in the movie.

Khule Aam (1992)

Khule Aam is a Hindi language movie that was the last directorial venture of Guru Dutt's eldest son Tarun Dutt who committed suicide during production. His younger brother Arun completed the movie. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Moushumi Chatterjee, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, and Chunky Pandey as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari is cast to play the character of Priya in the movie.

Parampara (1993)

Parampara is a Hindi language movie, directed by Yash Chopra. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, Raveena Tandon, and Anupam Kher as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari is cast to play the character of Sapna in the movie.

Ek Tha Raja (1996)

Ek Tha Raja is a Hindi language movie, directed and produced by Ratan Jain. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Pratibha Sinha, Aditya Pancholi, Sunil Shetty, and Saif Ali Khan as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari is cast to play the character of Shilpa in the movie.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Hum Saath Saath Hain is a Hindi language family drama, written and directed by Sooraj R Barjatya. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Mohnish Bahl as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari is cast to play the character of Sangeeta in the movie.

Kasam (2001)

Kasam is a Hindi language movie, directed by Shibu Mitra. The movie cast Neelam Kothari, Sonu Walia, Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, and Chunky Pandey as the lead characters. Neelam Kothari was cast to play the character of Bindiya in the movie.

