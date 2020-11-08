P.L. Deshpande's Birthday: Here's A Collection Of His Wittiest Jokes

P.L. Deshpande was a popular Marathi writer and humorist whose quotes and jokes garnered him a huge fan following. Apart from writing, he was also a respected film and stage actor, a music composer, musician, singer, and an orator. It is P.L. Deshpande's 101st birth anniversary today on November 8. Here's a collection of some of his quotes, jokes, and statements he made throughout his life that gained him popularity amongst the masses.

P.L. Deshpande's quotes and jokes that you may like

P.L. Deshpande had become a household name because of his writing and humour. His literary contributions are deeply rooted in the Marathi language. Throughout his life, he had received several awards such as Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Punyabhushan, and many more for his literary work in Marathi. On the occasion of P.L. Deshpande's birthday, here are some of his most witty jokes, statements, and quotes.

P.L. Deshpande's jokes

While talking about Marathi words, P.L. Deshpande one asked, "एअरहोस्टेसला आपण ‘ हवाई सुंदरी ‘ म्हणतो, तर नर्सला ‘ दवाई सुंदरी ‘ का म्हणू नये ? आणि वाढणा-याला आपण जर ‘ वाढपी ‘ म्हणतो, तर वैमानिकाला ‘ उडपी ‘ का म्हणू नये ?’ त्याच सुरात पुलं खूप दारू पिणा-याला ‘ पिताश्री ‘ किंवा ‘ राष्ट्रपिता ‘ म्हणतात" एअरहोस्टेसला आपण ‘ हवाई सुंदरी ‘ म्हणतो, तर नर्सला ‘ दवाई सुंदरी ‘ का म्हणू नये ? आणि वाढणा-याला आपण जर ‘ वाढपी ‘ म्हणतो, तर वैमानिकाला ‘ उडपी ‘ का म्हणू नये ?’

त्याच सुरात पुलं खूप दारू पिणा-याला ‘ पिताश्री ‘ किंवा ‘ राष्ट्रपिता ‘ म्हणतात एकदा पु लं चे पाय खूप सुजले होते. तेव्हा आपल्या सुजलेल्या पायांकडे बघत ते म्हणाले," आता मला कळले,पायांना पाव का म्हणतात ते!" एकदा एक 'कदम' नावाचे गृहस्थ पु लं कडे मुलगा झाल्याचे पेढे घेऊन आले.....पु लं नि आशीर्वाद दिला .......

'कदम कदम बढाये जा' गप्पांच्या ओघात पुल एकदा म्हणाले, ' मामा या नावाची गंमतच आहे. त्याला शकुनी म्हणावं, तरी पंचाईत आणि अपशकुनी म्हणावं तरी पंचाईत. ' 'एकदा एका शेताच्या बांधावरुन जात असताना एक शेतकरी शेतात काहीतरी काम करताना दिसला. आम्हा लेखकांना कुठे गप्पा केल्याशीवाय राहवत नाही. त्या स्वभावानुसार मी त्या शेतकराला विचारलं "काय हो शेतकरी बुवा, या झाडाला कोणते खत घातले तर त्याला चांगले टॉमेटो येतील?" त्यावर तो शेतकरी चटकन म्हणाला "या झाडाला माझ्या हाडांचे खत जरी घातलेत तरी त्याला टॉमेटो कधीच येणार नाहीत कारण ते झाड वांग्याचे आहे।"

P.L. Deshpande's quotes

“जुन्यात आपण रंगतो... स्मृतीची पाने उलटायला बोटांना डोळ्यातलं पाणी लागते. मग त्या स्मृती सुखाच्या असोत वा दु:खाच्या!” “प्रोब्लेम्स नसतात कोणाला? ते शेवटपर्यंत असतात. पण प्रत्येक प्रोब्लेमला उत्तर असतंच.

ते सोडवायला कधी वेळ हवा असतो, कधी पैसा तर कधी माणसं. या तिन्ही गोष्टीपलीकडला प्रोब्लेम अस्तित्वातच नसतो.” “खरं तर सगळे कागद सारखेच…

त्याला अहंकार चिकटला की त्याचे सर्टिफिकेट होते.” जगात काय बोलत आहात

ह्यापेक्षा कोण बोलत आहात

ह्याला जास्त महत्त्व आहे. खर्च झाल्याचं दु:ख नसतं,

हिशोब लागला नाही की त्रास होतो.

