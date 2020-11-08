P.L. Deshpande's Birthday: Here's A Collection Of His Wittiest Jokes

Quick links:
P.L. Deshpande was a popular Marathi writer and humorist whose quotes and jokes garnered him a huge fan following. Apart from writing, he was also a respected film and stage actor, a music composer, musician, singer, and an orator. It is P.L. Deshpande's 101st birth anniversary today on November 8. Here's a collection of some of his quotes, jokes, and statements he made throughout his life that gained him popularity amongst the masses.
P.L. Deshpande had become a household name because of his writing and humour. His literary contributions are deeply rooted in the Marathi language. Throughout his life, he had received several awards such as Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Punyabhushan, and many more for his literary work in Marathi. On the occasion of P.L. Deshpande's birthday, here are some of his most witty jokes, statements, and quotes.
Also read | Pune Firm Develops Digital Font Of P L Deshpande's Handwriting
Also read | Mayuri Deshmukh Shares The News Of Her First Upcoming Show After Ashutosh Bhakre's Death
पु.ल. प्रेम @pulaprem_blog ब्लॉग ला नक्की भेट द्या 👉 Link in Bio http://cooldeepak.blogspot.com FB -> http://www.facebook.com/pulaprem TW -> http://twitter/pulaprem PicasaWebAlbum - > https://goo.gl/oSQAlS #pldeshpande #puladeshpandequotes #puladeshpande #puldeshpande #pulaprem #pulaprem_blog #pu.la. #pula #Inspiration #books #marathisahitya #marathibooks #cooldeepak #bookslover #reading #literature #reader #marathi
Also read | Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Picture From Her Show 'Pavitra Rishta'
Also read | Karbhari Laybhari Written Update November 4: Will Rajvir Apologise To Priyanka?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.