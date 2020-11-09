Anil Kapoor Pens Special Message For 'friend, Confidant' Son Harshvardhan On His Birthday

Harshvardhan Kapoor, just like his father Anil Kapoor, has turned into a professional actor and is making his way in Bollywood. Anil Kapoor has taken to Instagram to pen a sweet note for Harshvardhan Kapoor on the occasion of the latter’s 30th birthday. Have a look at the message that Anil Kapoor has for his son in his latest Instagram post.

The heartfelt message by Anil Kapoor for son Harshvardhan Kapoor

The Mirzya star Harshvardhan Kapoor has turned 30 years old as of November 9, 2020. On the occasion of Harshvardhan Kapoor’s birthday, father Anil Kapoor has posted an Instagram post with his son’s couple of photos along with a sweet message.

In the caption of the post, Anil Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday @harshvarrdhankapoor !! You’re my friend, confidant and my go-to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You’ve always forged your own path in this world and it's always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you! You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always.”

Harshvardhan Kapoor seems to have flown to Dubai to celebrate his special day. Dressed up in ripped jeans and a fashionable outfit, the actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself in Dubai. However, the actor has kept the rest of his celebration plans under wraps.

About Anil Kapoor’s family and more

Like quite a few other families in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor’s family is also filled with actors and filmmakers. Anil Kapoor’s children, Sonam as well as Harshvardhan Kapoor have decided their careers as actors. Their cousins Arjun Kapoor as well as Jhanvi Kapoor are actors and Boney Kapoor, of course, is a well-known name in the filmmakers’ list as well. Harshvardhan Kapoor has already acted in a couple of films, namely, Mirzya and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

The actor is now gearing up to play the lead role in the in the biopic of gold-medal-winning Olympic shooter Abhinav Bindra. The biopic will bring him and his father Anil Kapoor together on screen for the very first time. In his interview with Mumbai Mirror, Harshvardhan Kapoor said that he believes that this movie will “prove be a game-changer” for him. The audience will thus get to see more of one of the youngest members in the film industry from Anil Kapoor's family.

