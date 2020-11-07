On Trivikram Srinivas' Birthday, Here's Peek Into 'S/O Sathyamurthy' Director's Net Worth

Director Trivikram Srinivas, who last helmed Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), turns a year older on Saturday, November 7, 2020. The scriptwriter-turned-director has received warm birthday wishes from his colleagues. "Happy Birthday to the coolest, calmest and most charming Trivikram sir So grateful to have been your Aravindha and Amulya.. Still remember when you narrated AVPL, couldn’t stop laughing. Wishing you the best year ahead. All I can say is 'Guruji sir, Guruji Anthe'," (sic) wrote actor Pooja Hegde on Trivikram Srinivas' birthday. As the director turns a year older, here's a peek into his net worth.

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Says 'South Has Obsession With Navels And Midriffs', Justifies Her Claims

A peek into director Trivikram Srinivas' net worth

According to online portal Idol Net worth, Trivikram Srinivas' net worth is Rs 29 crores, which is calculated based on his earnings, movable and immovable assets. Interestingly, according to Forbes' India 2019 Celebrity list, Trivikram Srinivas' income is Rs 21.5 crores, and it has subsequently increased since the release of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava (2018). Although Trivikram Srinivas has gained prominence among moviegoers in the last decade, however, he reportedly charges remuneration the same to that of veteran directors like SS Rajamouli, among others.

Also Read | Did You Know Jr.NTR’s Brindavanam Was Remade In Marathi With Raqesh Bapat & Pooja Sawant?

All about Trivikram Srinivas' movies

Trivikram Srinivas started his career as an advertising professional at a leading MNC. He started his movie career as a scriptwriter in 1999. Trivikram's first movie as a scriptwriter was Venu Thottempudi and Laya starrer Swayamvaram (1999). Soon after, Trivikram wrote scripts for films like Chiru Navvuto (2000), Youth (2002), among others, before making his directorial debut with Nuvve Nuvve (2002).

Also Read | Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Son Raja Chembolu Gets Married; See Photos

Trivikram Srinivas last helmed Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu in the lead, narrates the tale of a jealous clerk who swaps his newborn child with his employer's child. The film, written and directed by Srinivas, is one of the highest-grossing movies of this year. The movie reportedly collected Rs 262 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, Trivikram is currently working on an untitled Jr NTR film.

Also Read | Allu Arjun- Trivikram Srinivas Combination Has Given Us These Blockbuster Movies; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.