Neena Gupta Ups Her Winter Style As She Dons A Comfy Turtle Neck Sweater

Bollywood celebs never fail to give us some inspiration when it comes to slaying some stylish outfits. Talking about style, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is already a role model amongst several budding actors in the film fraternity but she also knows how to set the bar when it comes to fashion.

Recently, Neena took to social media to share a lovely picture where she can be seen slaying her winter attire effortlessly. The Badhaai Ho actor can be seen donning a long grey turtle neck sweater. The white and red stripes near the arms further brighten the look.

Neena opted for hoop earrings with the sweater

The Mulk actor further paired the sweater with grey leggings and black boots. She also complimented the look with her long tresses. She also paired up the look with hoop earrings. She flaunted her flawless skin in the picture as she went sans makeup.

On the work front, Neena was busy shooting for the film Panga last year where she will be seen opposite Kangana Ranaut. Neena will reportedly essay the role of Kangana's mother in the movie.

The movie also stars Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha in a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. It will be releasing on January 24, 2020.

Neena Gupta will play Ranveer Singh's mother in 83

According to media reports, Neena Gupta will also be seen in the film Sooryavanshi. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the film. The movie will be directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will be releasing on March 27, 2020.

The actor has reportedly also managed to bag the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial, ‘83. The sports drama is based on the real-life of the famous cricketer Kapil Dev, which also talks about the time India won the coveted World Cup in 1983.

She will also be seen in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan and Nikkhil Advani's next project.

