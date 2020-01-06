The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Neena Gupta's Fans Find The Actress' Latest Beach Photo "inspiring"

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta on Sunday posted a video on her social media, that has caught the attention of her fans. Here is all you need to know about her latest post.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Days after Neena Gupta stormed the internet with her peppy New Year wishing post, the actor, is back with yet another enticing post. Wearing a yellow maxi dress, she is seen running through the beach in slow motion. Posted in the wee hours of Sunday, that is January 5, 2020, the post has received much love from her fans. 

Check out the social media post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also Read | Neena Gupta Borrows "shoes From Masaba" To Give "Frock Ka Shock 2.0" | See Pic

Captioning the video with "Happy New Year!!", an excited Neena was seen having a gala time amid soothing setting. The Instagram post that has received love and adulation from her fans, is reminiscent of Baywatch (A popular television show) days, exclaimed many. Here are some comments posted on Neena Gupta's Instagram video. 

 

Neena Gupta Instagram

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's On-screen Mother To Be Played By Neena Gupta In '83

Neena Gupta Instagram

 

Neena Gupta Instagram

Also Read | Neena Gupta Says She Has Given Up On Older Actors Being Offered Lead Roles In Films

Neena Gupta Instagram

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, where she will be seen playing mother to Kangana Ranaut's character, Jaya. The movie, starring Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020. 

Besides the sports drama, Neena Gupta reportedly is ecstatically waiting for the release of Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The upcoming movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Maanvi Gugroo, and Jitendra Kumar in the lead, is expected to hit the screens in February 2020. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also Read | Times When Neena Gupta Made The News For Being Upfront And Outspoken In The Year 2019

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Also Read | Neena Gupta's The Last Color Eligible For Oscars Best Film, Director Vikas Khanna Ecstatic

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA PORTFOLIOS FULL LIST HERE
IRAQI PARL PASSES RESOLUTION
MAYAWATI CONDEMNS JNU VIOLENCE
OPP BLAMES GOVT FOR JNU VIOLENCE
COPYRIGHT LAWSUIT FOR 'CHHAPAAK'
JAISHANKAR, SITHARAMAN ON JNU