Neena Gupta's Fans Find The Actress' Latest Beach Photo "inspiring"

Days after Neena Gupta stormed the internet with her peppy New Year wishing post, the actor, is back with yet another enticing post. Wearing a yellow maxi dress, she is seen running through the beach in slow motion. Posted in the wee hours of Sunday, that is January 5, 2020, the post has received much love from her fans.

Check out the social media post:

Captioning the video with "Happy New Year!!", an excited Neena was seen having a gala time amid soothing setting. The Instagram post that has received love and adulation from her fans, is reminiscent of Baywatch (A popular television show) days, exclaimed many. Here are some comments posted on Neena Gupta's Instagram video.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, where she will be seen playing mother to Kangana Ranaut's character, Jaya. The movie, starring Ranaut and Jassie Gill in the lead, is slated to hit the marquee on January 24, 2020.

Besides the sports drama, Neena Gupta reportedly is ecstatically waiting for the release of Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The upcoming movie, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Maanvi Gugroo, and Jitendra Kumar in the lead, is expected to hit the screens in February 2020.

