Ranveer Singh's On-screen Mother To Be Played By Neena Gupta In '83

Bollywood film industry boasts of some of the best female actors who have aced every role, may it be television or movies with perfection. Whether they are the current actors or veterans, female actors are being approached for playing strong, lead characters in content-driven Bollywood films. Neena Gupta is one such actor in Bollywood who has had one of the most consistent fan following and is regarded as one of the finest actors in the industry.

Neena Gupta has reportedly managed to bag the role of Ranveer Singh’s mother in Kabir Khan’s upcoming directorial, ‘83. The sports drama is based on the real-life of the famous cricketer Kapil Dev, which talks about the time India won the coveted World Cup in 1983. Read more to know what Neena Gupta had to say about the current scenario in the film Industry.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Shares Funny Story On Precautions She Takes On Holiday With Ranveer Singh

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Now Closer To Deepika, Rents A Flat In Her Building For 7.5 Lakh Per Month

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Says, 'Ranveer Singh Is Jealous Of Kapil Sharma', Find Out Why?



Neena Gupta's movies

The veteran actor's Indian-American Chef Vikas Khanna directorial The Last Colour has been competing with other 344 films for the Best Picture title at the Oscars. In a recent interview with a news publishing house, Neena said that she would be happy if the Hindi film industry also gave work to female actors, the way Hollywood treats an actor like Meryl Streep. Neena says that still, the two are competing for the same title with their respective projects.

She also spoke about the kind of roles people are writing and according to her, she has been getting a lot of different roles to play. Some of the roles require her to be a mother but some are different and challenging. Neena Gupta has currently finished seven projects, Panga releases this month, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan and Nikkhil Advani's next project have been wrapped up. She teased the fans by saying that her role in that film is a secret but everyone will be surprised when they see her in it.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Hunts For Ladies Handbag While Deepika Padukone Promotes 'Chhapaak'; Watch

Also Read | Working With Ranveer Singh In ’83 Different From Padmaavat, Ram Leela; Deepika Padukone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.