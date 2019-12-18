Neena Gupta Borrows "shoes From Masaba" To Give "Frock Ka Shock 2.0" | See Pic

Neena Gupta posted a picture of herself in a dress and fans are calling it the frock a 2.0 version of the "Frock ka Shock" picture. The Badhaai Ho actor once again added a funny caption to this picture and proved that her Instagram caption game is strong. Read on to know more details about this story.

Neena Gupta gives Frock Ka Shock 2.0

Neena Gupta is considered to be one of the finest actors in the industry. The Badhaai Ho actor has been shooting non-stop for her upcoming films. Apart from giving award-winning performances in her films, Neena Gupta also keeps her Instagram game strong.

Neena Gupta is known for giving some of the funniest captions to her pictures. A few weeks ago, the 60-year-old actor uploaded a picture of herself in a dress and added a quirky caption to it. The caption, which stated “Frock Ka Shock,” went viral within no time. Fans of Neena Gupta could not help but admire her confidence and sense of humour.

The Badhaai Ho actor once again stepped out in a frock and war ready to provide a frock ka shock 2.0. Neena Gupta stepped out in this beautiful dress for a party with the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan cast and crew. The actor was dressed in a flared top and paired it up with a pair of shorts and sneakers. She added a statement neckpiece and a pink tote to complete her look. But more than the look, the caption of this post stole the spotlight. Neena Gupta added the caption, “Necklace from my hard-work, frock by Pero, shoes borrowed from Masaba, bag from my husband, body from God.”

This hilarious caption by Neena Gupta has once again won hearts everywhere. Neena Gupta’s fans were all heart eyes while commenting on this picture. Many of them commented on her fitness as well as her style. Check out this post by Neena Gupta here.

