Neena Gupta’s ‘frock Ka Shock’ Is Winning The Internet, Take A Look

Neena Gupta’s picture in a cream colour dress is currently breaking the internet. More than the picture, the caption mentioned by the Badhaai Ho is being loved by her fans and social media users as well. Read on to know more about the post by Neena Gupta.

Neena Gupta breaks the internet

Neena Gupta is known as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Her performance in Badhaai Ho was not only appreciated by the audience but was also critically acclaimed. Apart from having a stellar on-screen presence, Neena Gupta is also no less than an Instagram queen. Her strong Instagram game is an example of her queen status.

Recently Neena Gupta uploaded a picture in a cream colour dress. The picture was clicked by Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao. But more than this stunning picture the caption given by Neena Gupta is also breaking the internet. Neena Gupta added the caption ‘Frock Ka Shock’ and the internet did what it does best. The picture and its quirky caption have gone viral. Take a look at Neena Gupta’s viral Instagram post here.

This is not the first time Neena Gupta has proved her Instagram queen status. She had previously posted a picture from her film sets. In the picture, the Badhaai Ho actor is posing in a rickshaw in a traditional outfit. She captioned the post as ‘LALLU BUT SWAG’. In another Instagram post, Neena Gupta is seen posing along with her Badhaai Ho co-star Gajraj Rao. She once again added a caption that stole the attention. The caption stated the lyrics of a famous Hindi song. Jahaan main jaati hoon wahi chale aate ho which roughly translates to ‘wherever I go I find you following me there’. Check out these two posts by Neena Gupta here.

