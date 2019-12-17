Rani Mukerji And Neena Gupta Share Who Their True Loves Are

Rani Mukerji and Neena Gupta are completely lost in true love. The two actors have shared their true loves in life, which are their daughters. The two proud mothers have been gushing about their daughters when asked about them during interviews.

ALSO READ | Check Out Some Of Rani Mukerji's Most Romantic Songs Much-loved By Fans

Mother-daughter love

During the promotions of her upcoming movie Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji talked about her daughter Adira. According to a report by a leading entertainment portal, Rani shared that she understood the meaning of true love after she had Adira. She also talked about how it would make a difference if Aditya Chopra does not reciprocate her love for him. She then added that her love for Adira is unconditional. She revealed that Adira has her mommy wrapped around her little finger and that she has more influence on Rani than Aditya does.

ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji Offers Prayers At Shirdi As 'Mardaani 2' Hits The Screens; See Pics

Neena Gupta also talked about how her daughter Masaba Gupta is her true love. Neena Gupta played a game of rapid-fire in an interview with a leading entertainment portal. Neena Gupta was asked who is the love of her life and true love. Gupta responded that it was Masaba. She was also asked what Masaba meant to her. She responded by saying that she is everything.

ALSO READ | Rani Mukerji Introduces Vishal Jethwa, The Terrifying Antagonist Of Mardaani 2; See Pics

Rani Mukerji is currently busy with her recently released movie Mardaani 2. The actor is returning to her role of Shivani Shivaji Roy, which she also portrayed in the first instalment of the series. The movie successfully collected approximately ₹ 18 crores after the first weekend.

ALSO READ | 'One More Unsung Warrior': Kajol Hails Rani Mukerji For Success Of Mardaani 2

Neena Gupta will also be seen next in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The movie will be releasing on February 21, 2020. The movie will also be starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Maanvi Gagroo, Manu Rishi Chadha, Jitendra Kumar, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Gajraj Rao.

ALSO READ | I've Slapped People Who Misbehaved With Me: Rani Mukerji

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.