Neena Gupta Cherishes Good Memories As She Shares Picture With 'Badhaai Ho' Cast

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the Badhaai Ho cast. In the picture, the actor is seen posing with Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanya Malhotra. The actor shared the picture on the occasion of Badhaai Ho movie completing two years of its release. In the picture, Neena Gupta is seen glammed up in a purple saree with gold accessories while Sanya Malhotra is spotted donning a grey ethnic outfit paired with a gold necklace and statement earrings.

Both Gajraj Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana are also seen donning ethnic outfits in the picture. Neena Gupta shared the picture by mentioning that the movie has completed two years and she is missing her Badhaai Ho cast. Fans in huge number praised the picture and also appreciated Neena’s performance in the film. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, Sanya Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana also showered love by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section. Take a look at Neena Gupta’s picture.

Neena Gupta reminisces memories of Badhaai Ho

Earlier, Neena Gupta shared a video on the occasion of two years of Badhaai Ho. The video was a cumulation of several movie scenes in which all the characters of Badhaai Ho cast can be spotted. The video also had a frame that changed with every scene to explain how 2 years have been complete since the audience saw this particular scene on screen. She posted the video with the caption, "Mrs. Kaushik will always stay close to my heart! ♥ï¸ Can't believe it's been two years already! Love and hugs to #BadhaaiHo team".

About Badhaai Ho

The story of Badhai Ho has a quirky take on middle-age pregnancy. Neena Gupta played the role of the expectant middle-aged mother while Ayushmann Khurrana portrayed the role of her son who learns to come to terms with his mother's pregnancy. Gajraj Rao played the role of the father while Surekha Sikri was an amusing and wise grandmother. This middle-class family undergoes several twists and turns after learning about this unwanted pregnancy. The couple in the 50s desire to keep the baby despite the judgmental views and opinions of the society. However, their decision is followed by loads of drama and hilarious instances.

