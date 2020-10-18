Neena Gupta Celebrates 2 Years Of Film 'Badhaai Ho', Cherishes Portrayal Of 'Mrs.Kaushik'

Veteran actor Neena Gupta took to Instagram to commemorate 2 years of the film Badhai Ho which had been her claim to fame as she returned to the silver screen. She posted a video with some of the hilarious moments from the film which also featured actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and veteran actor Surekha Sikri. She captioned the post with a heartfelt note that reads, "Mrs. Kaushik will always stay close to my heart! ♥️ Can't believe it's been two years already! Love and hugs to #BadhaaiHo team. #2YearsOfBadhaaiHo"

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Neena Gupta had spoken about the turn her career took because of her role in the film Badhai Ho. She shared that fans have termed her as the 'favourite small-town, typical Indian mother' who is 'simple, endearing and relatable' to Indian women. Neena said she's been getting more such roles now which she finds interesting adding that she had been waiting for the 'mom' tag in Bollywood for many years now.

About the film

The story of Badhai Ho had been a quirky take on middle-age pregnancy and tried to engage the viewers to its possibilities despite the social stigma around an accidental pregnancy, like the one shown in the film. Neena Gupta played the role of the expectant middle-aged mother while Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of her son who learns to come to terms with his mother's pregnancy. Gajraj Rao played the role of the father while Surekha Sikri was an amusing and wise grandmother.

This middle-class family undergoes several twists and turns after learning about this unwanted pregnancy. The couple in its 50s desire to keep the baby despite judgmental views and opinions of the society. However, their decision is followed by loads of drama and hilarious instances.

