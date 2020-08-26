Neena Gupta Reveals Before 'Badhaai Ho' She Sat Through Interviews With No Questions Asked

Neena Gupta starrer Masaba Masaba is a scripted mockumentary series which is set to release on Netflix on August 28, 2020. In an interview with Peepingmoon, Gupta said that until Badhaai Ho's success, she had sat in many interviews where nobody asked her even a single question. Read on:

Neena Gupta opens up on interviews before 'Badhaai Ho'

Neena Gupta was interviewed with her daughter Masaba Gupta about the show Masaba Masaba. The actress has been in the industry for over three decades. She is a National School of Drama graduate, a national award winner, and has played numerous roles over the years.

In the interview, she mentioned that she has always wanted the tag of the 'mom' of Bollywood. Talking about the turn her career took because of her film Badhai Ho, she said that she has been termed as the 'favourite small-town, typical Indian mother' who is 'simple, endearing and relatable' to Indian women. She said she's been getting more such roles now which she finds interesting. She said that she has been waiting for this tag for many years now.

She always mentioned that over the years while attending interviews no journalist ever asked her questions. She shed some light on the topic of how gender bias continues to overshadow the educated and modern society. The Badhaai Ho actress said that 99% of our society believes that men and women aren't equal and men always come above women. She said that very few people believe in gender equality.

The Veteran actress was critically acclaimed for playing a mother's role in the movie Badhaai Ho. She also reunited with her Badhaai Ho co-stars in the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Her new show with her daughter Masaba Gupta, a well-known designer, is a fictionalized series based on their lives. It is a Netflix original and is directed and co-written by Sonam Nair.

