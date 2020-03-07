The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neena Gupta-inspired Neckpieces To Add To Your Accessory Collection

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is often admired for her choice of outfits and styling by her fans. Here are a few of her neck-pieces that are definitely worth checking out.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is one of the most well-known faces in the Bollywood industry. With a huge fan-following, the actor never ceases to amaze her fans with her outfit choices and style statements. Take a look at a few of her neck-pieces that are definitely worth a try. Read on to know more about Neena Gupta's photos where she is seen wearing necklaces:

Neena Gupta's necklace collection to add to your wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Clad in a black western outfit, Neena Gupta used a perfect accessory to accentuate her outfit. To complete her look, the actor topped her outfit with a pearl necklace with tiny bronze coloured boat-shaped studs. Leaving her hair open for this, Gupta used a pair of pretty pearl earrings to compliment the look. 

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Gets Candid, Reveals 'I Was Never A Single Mother'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

For one of her promotional looks, Neena Gupta dressed up in an olive green coloured full-sleeved dress. With a thigh-length fit, she chose to leave her hair open for this. She topped the outfit with a brown sling bag and beige coloured bellies. TThe actor complimented the look with a heavily layered oxidised neckpiece.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

Neena Gupta never ceases to amaze her fans with her outfit choices. For one of her looks, the actor donned a white shirt-dress with a button-down closure. Topped with a trench coat and a pair of knee-high black boots, the star completed her look with a studded choker neckpiece. 

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Opens Up About Her Struggle In The Industry And Masaba's Divorce

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

For one of her brand photoshoots, Neena chose to wear blue coloured saree with a broad golden border. She topped the saree with a lacy sleeveless blue blouse. With her hair open, the actor completed the look with a golden and white choker necklace. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

For another one of her brand shoots, Neena Gupta chose to wear a purple coloured dress and picked a pair of black shoes as her choice of footwear. With open hair, she topped the look with a pair of black glares. She accessorised the look with a multi-layered neckpiece. 

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Most Stunning Looks In Jackets And Overcoats; See Pics

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Vacation Pictures Will Give You Some Major Travel Goals

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
BJP
BJP TAKES AIM AT UDDHAV
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV