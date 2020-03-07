Neena Gupta-inspired Neckpieces To Add To Your Accessory Collection

Neena Gupta is one of the most well-known faces in the Bollywood industry. With a huge fan-following, the actor never ceases to amaze her fans with her outfit choices and style statements. Take a look at a few of her neck-pieces that are definitely worth a try. Read on to know more about Neena Gupta's photos where she is seen wearing necklaces:

Neena Gupta's necklace collection to add to your wardrobe

Clad in a black western outfit, Neena Gupta used a perfect accessory to accentuate her outfit. To complete her look, the actor topped her outfit with a pearl necklace with tiny bronze coloured boat-shaped studs. Leaving her hair open for this, Gupta used a pair of pretty pearl earrings to compliment the look.

For one of her promotional looks, Neena Gupta dressed up in an olive green coloured full-sleeved dress. With a thigh-length fit, she chose to leave her hair open for this. She topped the outfit with a brown sling bag and beige coloured bellies. TThe actor complimented the look with a heavily layered oxidised neckpiece.

Neena Gupta never ceases to amaze her fans with her outfit choices. For one of her looks, the actor donned a white shirt-dress with a button-down closure. Topped with a trench coat and a pair of knee-high black boots, the star completed her look with a studded choker neckpiece.

For one of her brand photoshoots, Neena chose to wear blue coloured saree with a broad golden border. She topped the saree with a lacy sleeveless blue blouse. With her hair open, the actor completed the look with a golden and white choker necklace.

For another one of her brand shoots, Neena Gupta chose to wear a purple coloured dress and picked a pair of black shoes as her choice of footwear. With open hair, she topped the look with a pair of black glares. She accessorised the look with a multi-layered neckpiece.

