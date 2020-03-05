The Debate
Neena Gupta Opens Up About Her Struggle In The Industry And Masaba's Divorce

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta recently opened up about her struggles in the film industry and her reaction after Masaba's divorce. Read further for full details.

Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta is undoubtedly one of the finest actors the country has seen. Her films are heavily content-driven and send out a powerful message. Her movies tend to resonate with the audience due to her realistic portrayal in movies. Her daughter Masaba Gupta is an esteemed fashion designer who is known for her unique sense in designing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neena Gupta opens up about her struggles in the industry and Masaba's divorce

Recently, Neena Gupta spoke to an entertainment portal about her life and daughter Masaba in the most candid way. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor revealed that she was judged for having Masaba. She added that some people thought she was brave, but she herself said that it was not about being brave. Neena also revealed that somehow initially she started getting negative roles on television.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She further added that many people grew sympathetic over time. She added that her friends even suggested they will marry her so that Masaba could have a father's name. However, Neena refused them saying that she can fend Masaba on her own and therefore Neena started working relentlessly to make things work for herself.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Talking about her daughter’s divorce, Neena Gupta opened up for the first time since her silence on the issue. Neena revealed that she was devastated initially but somehow Masaba managed to help her come to terms with it. Neena also revealed that it affected her and that she could not come to terms with the issue. Neena Gupta also said that now her mind has changed over the years. The actor revealed that today she feels it is better to go for a live-in relationship rather than spending loads of money on a marriage which may or may not end up in divorce. She concluded by saying that live-in is better than the whole marriage thing and also said “lol” which her fans found amusing in the comments.

