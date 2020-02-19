The Debate
Neena Gupta Knows How To Rock Sarees And These Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood News

Neena Gupta is one of the finest actors and her fashion sense never ceases to amaze fans. Take a look at some of her best saree looks.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neena Gupta

Neena Gupta started her career in Bollywood with Raman Kumar’s Saath Saath in 1982. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. She has been a part of several hit films including Veere Di Wedding and Badhaai Ho. She will be next seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

ALSO READ | We Feed Off Each Other's Performance: Neena Gupta On Chemistry With Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta was recently been grabbing all the headlines and that too for the right reasons. Her lead role in Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color as a widow garnered her high praise from the global film community. Her latest stint on Kangana Ranaut’s Panga has also been positively received by the audience.

Neena Gupta’s best saree looks

1. Neena Gupta was sported wearing this gorgeous blue saree for a recent event. The lacy blue blouse was a perfect pair to the golden bordered saree. Gupta chose to accessorise the look with a statement choker and blue earrings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta's Short Film 'Zindagi Inshort' Trailer Out | Watch Here

2. We are loving the retro vibes that Neena Gupta is shelling out with this look. She donned a floral print saree with a similarly patterned blouse. However, the flower that she placed in her hair was the one that took away our attention.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

3. Neena Gupta looked elegant and beautiful in this saree look. She sported a bright pink saree and opted to pair it with a green blouse. The jhumkas that she wore with the saree was one of the show-stealers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Says CBFC Board 'has Her Heart' As Her Film Gets A UA Certification

4. The actor donned this red saree for the recent promotions of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She donned a red saree and paired it with a striped design blouse. The golden jewellery that she paired with the outfit gave the look a next-level upgrade.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

5. If there is one clear, it is that Neena Gupta absolutely loves choker neckpieces. In this look, she is wearing a studded choker necklace. She is wearing a green saree paired with a full sleeve black blouse.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neena ‘Zyada’ Gupta (@neena_gupta) on

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta’s Best Films That Have Rocked At The Box-office

 

 

Published:
