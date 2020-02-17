Neena Gupta’s Best Films That Have Rocked At The Box-office

Neena Gupta started her career in Bollywood with Raman Kumar’s Saath Saath in 1982. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. She has been a part of several hit films including Veere Di Wedding and Badhaai Ho. She will be next seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Pays Tribute To Wendell Rodricks, Says 'I Was Left Heartbroken'; Watch Video

Neena Gupta was recently been grabbing all the headlines. Her lead role in Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color as a widow garnered her the appreciation from the film community. Her latest performance in Kangana Ranaut’s Panga has also been positively received by the audience.

Neena Gupta’s hit films as proven by the box office

1. Aankhen (1993)

Neena Gupta had a brief role as Raj Babbar’s wife in the film. Aankhen was one of the biggest hits of the year. It reportedly ran in theatres for almost 12 weeks and fans flooded to catch a show of the film. Over the years, the film has become a cult classic for Bollywood fans. Along with Neena Gupta, the film also starred Govinda, Chunkey Pandey, Kader Khan, and Shilpa Shirodkar.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Shares Her Encounter With A Tamil Movie Fan Flight Attendant

2. Khalnayak (1993)

Neena Gupta featured in the iconic dance number, Choli Ke Peeche in the 1993 hit film. The soundtrack of Khalnayak was reportedly one of the best-selling Bollywood soundtrack albums. The song was a major hit with fans and Neena Gupta’s role was lauded by fans. The film was one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year.

3. Swarg (1990)

Directed by David Dhawan, Swarg was one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film starred Rajesh Khanna, Govinda, Juhi Chawla and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Neena Gupta played the role of Dilip Dhawan’s brother in the film. The film was later even remade in Telugu, Bengali, and Nepali.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Starrer '83 To Feature Neena Gupta In THIS Role. Read More

4. Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Neena Gupta played the role of Sonam Kapoor’s mother in the film. Her role as a mother in constant search for a suitable partner for her daughter was a hilarious ride for fans. The film is reportedly one of the highest-grossing women-centric films in Bollywood. In addition to Neena Gupta, Veere Di Wedding also starred Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania.

5. Badhaai Ho (2018)

Badhaai Ho is one of the top performances delivered by Neena Gupta. The film traces the story of a middle-aged mother who gets pregnant much to the disappointment and disbelief of their son. The film was one of the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. Neena Gupta even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) that year.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Makes A Quirky Entry Into 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.