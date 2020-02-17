Neena Gupta's Short Film 'Zindagi Inshort' Trailer Out | Watch Here

Neena Gupta seems to be busier this year with several film projects releasing on the silver screen one after another. She is currently gearing up for the movie, Subh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan which is based on a same-sex love story. However, Neena Gupta also has a web series set for release called Zindagi Inshort.

The trailer of Zindagi Inshort movie is out now on YouTube. The movie is a series of short films directed by multiple directors much like Ghost Stories, Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. The stories revolve around the life of seven females ranging from teenager to old woman. Zindagi Inshort movie has an ensemble cast of Neena Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Deepak Dobriyal, Rima Kallingal, Manjot Singh, Swaroop Sampat, and Shishir Sharma among others. The movie has been directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Punarvasu Naik, Gautam Govind Sharma, Rakesh Sain, Smrutika Panigrahi, Vinay Chhawall and Vijayeta Kumar.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Makes A Quirky Entry Into 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; See Pictures

Neena Gupta's story is called Pinni. It has been directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. The Pinni story of Zindagi Inshort movie revolves around the life of a middle-aged couple where the husband seems lost in his own world while the wife struggles for his attention. Neena Gupta features in the story along with Shishir Sharma. Zindagi Inshort is a Flipkart video's original story.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Looks Ravishing In Red While Flaunting Her New Hairstyle; See Pics Here

Talking about her experience of working with Neena Gupta, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana reportedly opened up in an interview with a daily portal. Tahira reportedly said that it was a learning experience on working with the actor. She also expressed her wonder at the various kinds of roles that Neena Gupta has attempted in her long film career. Tahira also reportedly added that the actor had "brought more" to the character of Sudha in her story, Pinni in the Zindagi Inshort movie.

Watch Zindagi Inshort movie trailer here

Also Read: Neena Gupta's Incredible Looks That Prove She Is Ahead Of Her Time

Also Read: Neena Gupta Pays Tribute To Wendell Rodricks, Says 'I Was Left Heartbroken'; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.