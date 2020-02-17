Neena Gupta Says CBFC Board 'has Her Heart' As Her Film Gets A UA Certification

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan is expected to release on February 21, 2020. There were many speculations about the film’s subject, the dialogues and most importantly the lip-lock scene between lead couple of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. However, the censor board has given the film a clean chit with a UA certification. Earlier the reports were doing the rounds that the film might face some problems regarding the same-sex kissing scene from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) but that is not the case anymore.

Also Read | Neena Gupta's Adorable 'Phoolmati' Look Receives Love From Netizens

Also Read | Neena Gupta's Incredible Looks That Prove She Is Ahead Of Her Time

Recently, actor Neena Gupta took to her Instagram to share the news of the certification. She posted a picture with the film’s whole cast with the film’s giant certificate. In the picture, the whole cast is seen with a happy face.

In a recent interview with a media portal, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked about the kissing scene. He was asked whether he was concerned about the CBFC editing out that particular scene. He replied to it that it depends on the treatment. He also said that their primary aim was to make a film which is an entertaining one and should be watched with the whole family. He further said that the texture of the film isn’t vulgar and is clean and that’s why the CBFC board has passed it.

Also Read | Neena Gupta’s Best Recent Movies That All Fans must Watch

Also Read | Neena Gupta's Most Critically Acclaimed Movies You Must Watch

Neena Gupta has returned to the silver screen after a gap of two years. She starred in the Bollywood hit Badhai Ho which was about late pregnancy that also starred Ayushmann Khurrrana in a pivotal role. She was also seen in many other movies like Veere Di Wedding, Mulk, Panga and the web series Made in Heaven. Currently, Neena Gupta will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Besides this, she will also be seen in Sooryavanshi, Gwalior and an untitled Kaashni Nair's film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.