Neena Gupta Speaks About 'complimenting Men' On Sach Kahoon Toh, Watch Video

Of late, social media platforms have been the preferred option for celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Kylie Jenner to interact with their fans through Ask Me Anything questions or online giveaways. The latest to join the club is actor Neena Gupta, as the actor found a unique way to interact with her fans. Neena Gupta started her own IGTV video series called Sach Kahoon Toh, in which she addresses the problems faced by women today. Recently, Neena Gupta spoke about how giving compliments should be a two-way street. Here are all the details.

Neena speaks about complimenting men well

Recently, Neena Gupta took to her official Instagram handle to share the new video of Sach Kahoon Toh, in which the actor shared her views on complimenting men well. In the video shared, Neena Gupta spoke about how women always expect to be complimented well on their achievements. She added that women never appreciate men's gestures. Neena further advised women to commend men by boosting their morale whenever they have a bad day. In the video, Neena Gupta passed the message that compliment is a two-way street. Take a look at the video shared by Neena Gupta:

All About Sach Kahoon Toh

Sach Kahoon Toh is an interactive series, in which Neena Gupta addresses the stereotypical societal problems that people face in day-to-day life. The actor has shared her insights on several taboo topics like weight loss, racism and marriages. Take a look at some of the Sach Kahoon Toh videos shared by Neena Gupta:

