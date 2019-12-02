Neena Gupta Sums Up Virat Kohli’s Monochrome Picture In One Word, Here’s What It Is

Virat Kohli needs no introduction as he is one of the most renowned Indian Cricket players of all time. The captain of the Indian cricket team recently posted a monochrome picture of himself on his official Instagram page, where he showed off his amazing jawline and majestic beard. The moment Virat posted the image online, actor and director Neena Gupta left a comment on the post that showed her admiration for the cricketer's jawline.

Virat Kohli's chiseled jawline leaves Neena Gupta in awe

Above is the picture that was shared by Virat Kohli today on December 2, 2019. Virat is known for his fashion sense as well as for his active social media presence. The Indian Cricket team captain often posts pictures of himself as well as of his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, on his social media pages. The cricketer has a sizable fan following online. His following not only including people who admire his cricket skills but also people who follow him for his style sense and others who adore his relationship with Anushka Sharma.

Neena Gupta is one of Virat's many admirers and she made that fact known in her comment that she left on his post. The actor/director simply wrote 'chiseled' in the comments, in admiration of Virat Kohli's brilliant jawline. Clearly some of Virat's fans love him for more than his amazing batsmanship.

On the work front, Neena Gupta is set to feature in several upcoming Bollywood films. She will play a prominent role in Kangana Ranaut's next film, Panga, set to release next year. She will also feature in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi which is set to release on March 27, 2020. Finally, she is also set to feature in Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which recently began filming back in September.

