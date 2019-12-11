Neena Gupta's 'Frock Ka Shock' Image Followed By A Saree Pic Makes Fans Swoon

The Badhai Ho actor Neena Gupta took the internet by storm with a picture that she posted on her Instagram handle. Neena was seen donning a light-yellow printed frock in the picture and captioned the post writing, "Frock ka shock. Picture taken by the Gajraj sir." Gupta's fans including some celebrities were quick to comment on the picture and were 'all-compliments' on the picture with some appreciating her beauty saying that she is not ageing at all. But after showing her fans the 'Frock ka shock' look, the actor also posted a picture wherein she is seen posing in a green saree.

Neena's 'After the frock' picture

After the 'Frock ka shock' picture which she posted on her Instagram, Neena posted another picture wherein she is seen posing from a distance donning a green printed saree with her hair open and golden accessories. The Sath Sath actor captioned the image writing, "After the frock."

Her 'Frock ka shock' image received close to 50,000 likes which in comparison to the likes on her other posts is very high. Her co-star from the movie Badhai Ho, Gajraj Rao had clicked the picture of Neena which the actor herself mentioned in the caption of her post. Gajraj too took to Instagram to share a collage of four images including Neena's Gupta's frock image which he clicked.

Neena and Gajraj's Jodi garnered a lot of appreciation for their performance and chemistry in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Badhai Ho. The film did exceedingly well at the box office and the trio will be soon seen making people laugh their hearts out as they reunited for yet another movie titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

