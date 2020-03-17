Neena Gupta Plays Tennis After Years, Has Fans Laughing With 'Kal Sab Ouch Hoga'

Neena Gupta is one of the most active celebrities on social media. With a range of pictures and videos, she always keeps her fans updated about her life. In her recent Instagram post, Gupta is seen playing Lawn Tennis and fans are going crazy over her caption for the post. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Neena Gupta has her fans rolling in laughter with her caption

Neena Gupta recently took to her social media to share a video with her fans. She is seen gracefully playing Lawn Tennis in the video while someone in the background is cheering her on and appreciating her good shots. She is dressed in a white t-shirt and a pair of white shorts with white sneakers.

Even though fans loved watching her play, what caught their attention the most is her caption. Neena Gupta mentioned in her caption that she is playing after years and added a part that had fans laughing their heads off. She captioned the picture saying, "Played after years feeling so good, Kal sab ouch Hoga😛😛😛😛😛"

Neena Gupta always amuses her fans with her witty posts and wittier caption. During one of her vacations, the actor's ID got checked thrice and turning it into a hilarious bit, she captioned her picture saying, "Jab teen baar ID dekha jata hai toh samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin hue".

Neena Gupta also had her fans laughing with her caption for her Holi post. The actor chose a creative way to tell her fans that she went eco-friendly that Holi and did not play with any colours. Sharing a picture of her vibrant outfit, she captioned the picture, "Rang khele nahin pehen liye".

