Neena Gupta's Top Moments From Reality Show 'Kamzor Kadi Kaun' As A Host; See Here

Neena Gupta has time and again dazzled the audiences with her impeccable performances as an actor. She has not only worked in art films but also in commercial cinema and proved her acting mettle. It is not a lesser-known fact has Neena Gupta has worked in several TV drama series. But it was her performance in Saans, which made Neena Gupta a household name.

Neena Gupta has also played a host for Star Plus's quiz reality game show Kamzor Kadi Kaun which first aired in 2012. The concept of this show was adapted from the celebrated English reality show The Weakest Link. Unfortunately, Kamzor Kadi Kaun could not impress the audience, but Neena Gupta's presence in the show as an anchor was highly appreciated. Take a look at some of best moments from Neena Gupta's show Kamzor Kadi Kaun.

Neena Gupta's 'Kamzor Kadi Kaun' moments

Source: A still from 'Kamzor Kadi Kuan'

1. Neena Gupta's taste in fashion is truly amazing. Irrespective of her age Neena carried herself very gracefully on Kamzor Kadi Kaun. Her outfits were the talk of the town. She mostly wore dark coloured apparels like shades of black and grey. Neena Gupta generally opted for black suits or gowns.

2. The way Neena Gupta used to start the quiz contest with her hard-hitting introduction, with rhyming lines was the highlight of every episode. Her splendid dialogue delivery and blunt statements kept contestants on their toes. Neena did not sugarcoat her words and was very professional in her approach.

3. In one of the episodes wherein several popular TV hosts appeared as a group, Neena Gupta took the case of each one of them with a poker face. She did not shy away from doing her job, even when some of the contestants were also her friends.

4. After every round in Kamzor Kadi Kaun, a group of contestants eliminated the weakest one from their lot. In today's time when many hosts waste a lot of the audience time in unnecessary chit-chatting, Neena Gupta used to follow the show's format thoroughly.

5. In every episode, Neena Gupta asked the contestants about their opinions about the show. She was on point with her statements but also made sure that contestants do not feel uncomfortable while answering. If a contestant used to stumble with works, Neena Gupta came to their rescue and helped them answer questions in the most endearing way.

Post, Kamzor Kadi Kaun, Neena Gupta received a lot of flak for her straightforward attitude in the show. But it did not stop Neena Gupta for featuring in other films and shows with the same gusto and enthusiasm, she did her debut role.

Currently, on the work front, Neena Gupta is on an unstoppable success spree. Her last two Bollywood films Badhaai Ho and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan did exceptional business at the box-office. In fact, Neena also won numerous awards for her stellar performance as a middle-aged pregnant woman in Badhaai Ho.

