Neena Gupta’s Social Media Game Is Strong And These Hilarious Captions Are Proof

Neena Gupta started her career in Bollywood with Raman Kumar’s Saath Saath in 1982. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor. She has been a part of several hit films including Veere Di Wedding and Badhaai Ho. She was last seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Her lead role in Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color as a widow garnered her high praise from the global film community. In addition to acing the acting game, Neena Gupta is quite popular on social media too. Her hilarious captions never fail to make fans laugh. Take a look at it.

Neena Gupta’s hilarious captions

1. Neena Gupta shared this hilarious post when she chopped her hair short. She asked Gooogle to reduce her age on the internet now that she is looking years younger with the haircut. The actor was all smiles in the black boxy dress.

2. Neena Gupta did not fail to entertain her fans on social media on Valentine’s Day too. She shared this post by wishing all her fans and said that “ab toe bas aap hi ho mere valentine”. In the picture, Neena Gupta looked stunning in a blue saree holding a heart-shaped balloon.

3. Neena Gupta’s knack for hilarious captions cannot be compared. She shared this picture when she recently attending a movie premiere. She even captioned the picture where she explained that she has borrowed her sling bag from her daughter Masaba Gupta.

4. Neena Gupta’s recent travel led to this hilarious post. She shared a picture of herself at the airport dressed in a denim jacket and white Patiala. She said that “Jab teen baar id dekha jata hai toe samajh mein aa jaata hai ki baby abhi tum famous aur successful nahin huee”.

