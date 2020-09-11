'I've Been Harassed By Sajid Khan At Age 17': Paula Accuses Director Of Sexual Misconduct

Indian model Paula has accused director Sajid Khan of sexually harassing her in exchange for a role in his movie, Housefull, when she was 17. Sharing her ordeal in a long note on Instagram, Paula alleged that Sajid Khan had allegedly ‘tried to touch her’ and ‘asked her to strip in front of him’. Paula further alleged that Sajid Khan also spoke ‘dirty’ to her.

Paula accuses Sajid Khan

Citing the reason behind keeping mum about her abuse during the #MeToo movement back in 2018, Paula, in her note, revealed that she kept quiet because 'she had no godfather and had to earn a living for her family'. Clarifying the reason behind going public about the incident now, Paula mentioned that ‘she earns for herself’ and ‘doesn’t have her parents with her’.

In her note, Paula said that she has no idea about how many women have been through this with Sajid. Furthermore, Paula said that the incident with Sajid had 'affected' her back then and remarked that it was high time she went public about it. More so, Paula sought that 'people like Sajid Khan should be put behind the bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and stealing one’s dreams away’. The actor then said that it was wrong on her part to keep mum about the incident when it happened.

Paula’s statement:

Sajid Khan’s allegations

Back in 2018, actor Saloni Chopra had detailed her account of sexual harassment and misconduct by Sajid Khan. Besides Saloni, journalist and actor Rachel White had also accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. In the wake of these allegations, which are in the public domain, Sajid Khan had to step down as the director of Housefull 4.

Sajid Khan has preyed on women in the industry for years. Here's my story. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Rufzs9dsp6 — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) October 11, 2018

