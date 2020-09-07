Vidya Balan's Confession On Neena Gupta's IG Video Of 'what Indian Mothers Deserve To Eat'

Mockumentary Masaba Masaba recently released on Netflix starring veteran actor Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta. Neena Gupta shared a video on Instagram talking about what Indian mothers deserve. Bollywood actor Vidya Balan commented on her video confessing what she felt about this. Take a look at what she had to say.

Neena Gupta's Video

Masaba Masaba actor Neena Gupta took to Instagram to share a video of herself talking about Indian mothers. She greets the audience and starts talking about how important food is to every single person on the planet. She says that she has always noticed that Indian women often cook what others like. They usually settle for food that their loved ones such as their children, husband, in-laws, and siblings alike. They do not cook what they like or feel like eating at that moment. Neena Gupta adds that "we(Indian mothers) deserve to eat and cook what we like, sometimes at least."

Vidya Balan's comment

To this, actor Vidya Balan commented on Neena Gupta's video along with others. Vidya Balan confesses that she is ashamed about never thinking about what her mother wanted to eat. Her comment reads," You are so right Neena Ji. I sent this to my mother, you know I am ashamed to say. I have never thought about what my mother wants to eat. While for her it's always what we all like. Thank you for sharing this" Take a look at her comment:

Neena Gupta's Instagram

Neena Gupta's Instagram is often flooded with her videos talking about certain things that she notices. She shares what she feels with her fans. She is very active on her social media and uploads pictures of her fashionable outfits often designed by her fashion-designer daughter Masaba Gupta. She recently posted an IGTV video of hers and Masaba's playing the Never have I Ever game. The video is a collaboration with popular streaming platform Netflix which is currently streaming their show Masaba Masaba. Take a look at the video:

'Masaba Masaba' reviews

Masaba Gupta starrer Masaba Masaba is a six-episode series that streams on Netflix. In a review of the Republic World, Masaba Masaba got a solid 3.5 stars out of 5. The show is based on the real lives of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta. Both the actors play themselves in the show. Apart from the mother-daughter duo, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, and Smaran Sahu are some of the popular actors that feature in the show. It is written and directed by Sonam Nair and premiered on Netflix on August 28.

