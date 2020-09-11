Kangana Ranaut 'happy To Oblige' Mumbai Police Probe Into Her 'drug Links'; Raises Stakes

In the latest development, sources have informed Republic TV that the Mumbai Police is to interrogate drug links against Kangana Ranaut after the Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the matter. The Mumbai Police will probe allegations, based on an interview by her ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman, that Kangana indulged in the intake of drugs.

Speaking to the reporters earlier, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “Adhyayan Suman, who was in a relationship with Ranaut earlier, had in an interview in 2016 claimed she consumed drugs and even forced him to take it.". Reacting to this, Kangana Ranaut said, "I am more than happy to oblige @MumbaiPolice @AnilDeshmukhNCP please do my drug tests investigate my call records if you find any links to drug peddlers ever I will accept my mistake and leave Mumbai forever, looking forward to meet you." [sic]

Read | Kangana vs Sena: Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission writes to NCW on actor's 'harassment'

Kangana has had to face the ire of the Maharashtra Government and Shiv Sena as, in a shocking move on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished major portions of the office of Kangana's production house Manikarnika Films in Mumbai. The entire incident took place on the day Kangana was scheduled to return to Mumbai from her hometown in Manali and while she was on the way. Most of the damage was already done as the Bombay High Court stayed further action and condemned the ‘malafide action’ of the BMC.

Read | Inside visuals of Kangana Ranaut's meeting with Athawale post BMC's demolition stunt

Moreover, two police complaints have also been registered against actor Kangana Ranaut for making remarks against CM Uddhav Thackeray and allegedly disrupting public harmony through her social media post. In a video addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after the demolition of her office by the BMC, Kangana Ranaut came down heavily at the Shiv Sena supremo and accused him of colluding with the movie mafia.

"Uddhav Thackeray, 'tujhe kya lagta hai' (what do you think)?. You think you have taken huge revenge by destroying my house in collusion with the movie mafia. Today my house is destroyed, tomorrow it will be your ego. The wheels of time keep changing," she said in a video message in Hindi.

It was Kangana Ranaut who first lifted the lid on alleged drug misuse in Bollywood, even as real links have emerged in the ongoing NCB probe following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has remained defiant amid attacks against her, and even the physical act of demolishing her office.

Read | Kangana intends to continue work from 'ravaged' office, calls it 'symbol of woman's will'

Read | NCW chief urges for suo motu action against Sanjay Raut for abusing Kangana Ranaut

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.