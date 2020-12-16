Neena Gupta Says 'Hello' To Fans As She Shares A View Of The White Mountains

Actor Neena Gupta, in her latest video that she posted on Instagram, said Hello to her fans from Mukteshwar as she walked along the mountains. The actor’s happiness is evident as she shared with her fans a glimpse of white snow-capped mountains. Take a look at the video.

Neena Gupta shares a video of snow-capped mountains

Neena Gupta has been in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand for a while now and often shares videos as she enjoys the green and sere surrounding around her in the town. Today on December 16, 2020, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a snippet video wherein she showed her fans a view of snow-capped mountains. Gupta was on a walk when she recorded the video and also expressed that the mountains are never so clearly visible, but they can be seen today, and she wants to share the view with her fans and followers.

She wrote with the post, “Yeh Hee Na Baat”. The post has over 7.7k likes since it was shared an hour ago and fans have expressed their love for the actor in the comment section. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Neena Gupta has been in Muksteshwar for a while now and often treats her fans with the scenic beauty and greenery of the place. The actor has shared snippets from the garden of where she is staying, videos from her walks midst the greenery and also her ‘ishtyle’ in her Instagram uploads. Take a look at some of the posts by the actor here.

Neena Gupta in The Last Color

Gupta's film The Last Color which was directed, written and produced by renowned Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna recently hit theatres in India. The movie made it to PVR cinemas in a list of cities across the country which include Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune and more on December 11, 2020. Both Gupta and Vikas Khanna have shared various posts about the movie on their Instagram handles.

