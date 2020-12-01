Neena Gupta Shares Details About Her Next Project, 'Dial 100'

Neena Gupta is known for her work in commercial films and television. Neena was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana. Recently, the actress revealed her new project on her Instagram handle.

Also read: Vikas Khanna Didn't Have Saree For Neena Gupta For 'The Last Color' Scene, Shares 'story'

Taking to Instagram, Neena shared a picture of herself. She also added pictures of Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar. In her post, she wrote that it was exciting news. She said that her next project was Dial 100 that was a thriller drama with Manoj and Sakshi. She also said that the thriller was directed by Rensil D’Silva. She concluded her post by writing that she was super thrilled for Dial 100. Fans and followers showered her posts with numerous likes and comments. They commented wishing her good luck and wrote about how excited they were.

Also read: Neena Gupta Gears Up For A Busy Shooting Schedule; Wishes Fans A Sweet Good Morning

Neena is very active on Instagram and enjoys a good fan following on her social media. She treats her fans with her posts regularly. She often shares picture and videos of herself from the sets. Have a look at some of Neena Gupta's photos and videos below.

Neena Gupta's movies -

Neena Gupta won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role of a young widow in the film Woh Chokri. She recently starred in Gwalior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panga and many more. She will soon be seen in the upcoming movie named Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Neena won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and received a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her role in Badhaai Ho in which she played the role of a middle-aged pregnant woman.

Also read: Neena Gupta Lands In Mumbai, Shares That She's Eager To 'Get Back To Work'

Neena Gupta’s 2019 film, The Last Color, has been named in the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. She played the role of a widow in the film. Neena’s appearances in television include a lead role in the drama series named Saans and as the host of the television quiz show named Kamzor Kadii Kaun.

Also read: Neena Gupta Goes Vocal For Local As She Goes For Diwali Shopping In Uttarakhand

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.