Neena Gupta And Kalki To Share Screen Space For The First Time In An International Film

Neena Gupta is all thrilled as she will soon get to work with popular actor Kalki Koechlin on an international project. She recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this amazing news with her fans. Let’s take a look at what Neena Gupta shared on her Instagram and how fans reacted.

Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin’s movie

Both Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin took to their respective Instagram handles to share the news about their upcoming movie together. Neena Gupta reshared the photo that Kalki posted on her Instagram and wrote a beautiful caption along with it. The photo collage was made by Kalki that included her with Neena Gupta.

In the caption, Neena stated how excited she was about ‘Goldfish’ and also thrilled to be working with the very talented Kalki Koechlin on their very first international project together. She also added how she cannot wait further to kickstart the shoot of Goldfish.

The actor later mentioned some of the cast and crew members from the team as well. All their fans jumped with excitement as they heard the news about Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin’s movie and commented on the Instagram post. They congratulated them and stated how proud they were. One of them also stated how Neena helped her to improve her thinking in a positive way. Here’s how the fans reacted to this news.

Though not much has been revealed about Goldfish, one of the news portals recently revealed that the director of the movie, Pushan Kriplani, prepared the script keeping in mind these two actors. It is a story about mental health and memories. The plot of the movie will revolve around the life of Kalki’s character whose mother has been divorced and suffering from dementia.

Neena Gupta’s movies

Neena Gupta has been a significant part of several iconic movies in which she managed to create her spectacular presence. She has also been a vital part of many web series and TV shows. Some of her finest movies include Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Aankhen, Panga, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Badhaai Ho, and many others. Apart from Goldfish, some of her other upcoming projects include Gwalior, 83 and Dial 100.

