Neena Gupta Shares A Selfie With 'The Last Color' Director Vikas Khanna; Check Out

Neena Gupta is a veteran actor of the film industry who had starred in a film last year called The Last Color, which was directed by Vikas Khanna, who is a well-known Indian-American chef. The film also stars Aqsa Siddiqui and the story of this film follows the characters of a small tightrope walker Choti and a widowed Noor, who find friendship and companionship in each other. Neena Gupta has now posted an image of herself along with the director of the film in the Cannes film festival- have a look.

Neena Gupta and director Vikas Khanna share a selfie at Cannes

The Last Color director Vikas Khanna had clicked a selfie along with his lead actor from the film, Neena Gupta, who has now shared that selfie on her Instagram. This memory is from the screening of this film in Cannes film festivals which they had attended. This film has given a focus on the societal norms imposed on women as well as on poor and marginalised people.The Last Color marks the directorial debut of Vikas Khanna, who has some experience in making of documentaries.

Apart from Cannes, The Last Color also made its way to Palm Springs International Film Festival, 13th Dallas International Film Festival, Atlanta Film Festival, Indie Meme Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival and also had a special screening at the United Nations headquarters.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has not been able to receive a proper reception at international film festivals in the manner it normally would have. Having kept that in mind, the film managed to make a good name across the world with the various screenings it has had.

The Last Color is adapted by a book with the same name which was written by the director Vikas Khanna himself. Neena Gupta has played an unconventional character in this film, in which she carries ample experience which can be visible throughout her career in films. Neena Gupta was previously seen in the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho and quite recently in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

