Neena Gupta Shares Dish Full Of 'ghar Ka Bana' Janmashtami Prasad, Thanks Her Neighbour

Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share the Janmashtmi Prasad which she received from her neighbour. Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated across India on August 12, 2020, and the actor too celebrated this day. Take a look at the actor's Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Janmashtami 2020, Shares A Devotional Post; See Here

Neena Gupta’s Janmashtami Prasad

On August 13, 2020, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Neena Gupta shared a delicious prasad which she received from her neighbour on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The picture shared by the actor consisted of many things, from fruits like papaya, pear, banana, to makhana, laddoos and panjiri, which is a special Prasad made on the occasion of Janmashtami. Sharing the picture, she also wrote a beautiful line which read as, “Janmashtami prasad from my neighbour Laxmi, ghar ka bana love it”. Take a look at the Instagram story below:

Neena Gupta shares her own recipe of stuffed tandoori roti

A few days back, in a new post, Veere Di Wedding actor Neena Gupta shared the recipe of her favourite stuffed tandoori roti. She also demonstrated the process of preparing it through an Instagram video. She explained the step-by-step method to prepare the filling for the parathas, which included cabbage, spices and coriander. In the video, she also explained how to stuff the paratha and roll the stuffed dough evenly with a rolling pin. She also instructed her followers to apply some drops of water on one side of the paratha before putting it on the tawa to cook. Take a look at the post below:

ALSO READ: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Janmashtami At Gorakhnath Temple

What’s next for Neena Gupta?

Neena Gupta was last seen in Hitesh Kewalaya directorial Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie, which featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao in important roles, narrated the tale of a gay couple (Ayushmann and Jitendra) who face the wrath of the society to stay together. Besides the recently released film, Neena Gupta also has signed plenty of films. The actor will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 playing a cameo role, Nikkhil Advani’s untitled film and Sanjay Mishra’s Gwalior.

ALSO READ: Shweta Singh Kirti Extends Janmashtami Wishes, Says Let Him 'show Us The Truth'

ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2020: Man City Send Wishes To Fans Celebrating Festival Ahead Of CL Clash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.