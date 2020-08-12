Shweta Singh Kirti Extends Janmashtami Wishes, Says Let Him 'show Us The Truth'

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active on social media to keep the battle of seeking justice for him up and running. She often shares old pictures and videos of the late actor to keep his memory alive. She took to her social media on August 12 to extend her wishes for Krishna Janmashtami to her followers. Take a look at her post.

Shweta Singh Kirti extends Janmashtami wishes

Posting a picture of Lord Krishna, she wrote, "à¤®à¥à¤°à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¤¨à¥‹à¤¹à¤° à¤•à¥ƒà¤·à¥à¤£à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾à¤°à¥€,

à¤¯à¤¶à¥‹à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¨à¤‚à¤¦à¤¨ à¤¸à¥à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤§à¤°à¥€à¥¤

à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤­à¥ à¤¹à¤®à¥‡ à¤¶à¤°à¤£ à¤®à¥ˆà¤‚ à¤²à¥€à¤œà¤¿à¤¯,

à¤•à¥ƒà¤ªà¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥‹ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤ªà¤¾à¤²à¤¨à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥‡à¥¤ ðŸ™ðŸŒº". She further continued, "It’s the day of my Ishta, our Krishna. Let him take the reins in his own hands and guide us to the light and show us the truth!". [sic] Kirti further used the hashtags '#Warriors4SSR #justiceforsushant #godiswithu #harekrishna" (sic).

In the comment section, her followers and Sushant's fans prayed for justice for the late actor. One user wrote, "We will win this time, truth has to win, waiting desperately for #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #warriors4ssr ðŸ’«" (sic). Another one wrote, "We will win (Faith in god)" (sic), while others dropped down the heart and praying emojis.

Shweta Singh Kirti earlier posted a graphic and asked her followers to pray for a positive outcome. She shared an image that read, "Pray, It's powerful". Urging her followers to pray, she wrote in the caption, "â€ªI request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput " (sic).

Fans were quick to react and jumped to the comments section to extend their prayers for the family and for the late actor. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit wrote, "We have faith in the almighty & are sure to get justice because he never fails U. I stand with the family & all those fighting for justice. My respects & regards to all of you". [sic] A fan club of the late actor wrote, "Always praying â¤ï¸ Lots of love to you!!! God is with us! Sushi is with us!".

