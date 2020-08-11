Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Janmashtami 2020, Shares A Devotional Post; See Here

Actor Ankita Lokhande is celebrating Janamastmi, which is one of the most important Hindu festivals. She took to her social media handle and posted a photo on this special occasion. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ankita Lokhande celebrates Janmashtami

On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Ankita Lokhande took to her official social media handle and posted a sketch of Lord Krishna and Radha on the occasion of Janmashtami 2020. It is one of the most important Hindu festivals and marks the birthday of Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, one of the three supreme deities of the Hindu pantheon of Gods. The actor captioned this photo saying, “A Lover, Friend and Divine Guru ðŸ’• #janamastmi #radhekrishna”. Here is the social media post by Lokhande:

This Instagram post by the Pavitra Rishta actor has gone on to garner over 73 thousand likes within 30 minutes of its posting. Fans of the actor are flooding the comment sections with praises for Lord Krishna. Fans are also expressing their love for the actor in the comment section. A fan by the handle name Tasj4021 wrote, “Dedicated to Sushant” in the comment section.

Here are fan reactions to the post:

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the 2020 action thriller film Baaghi 3. In the film, she played the role of Ruchi and ends up marrying Riteish Deshmukh’s character of Vikram Charan Chaturvedi. The film is a remake of a Telugu film and is directed by Ahmed Khan. This movie is a sequel to the Baaghi 2 film and failed to impress critics and the audience. The film featured Tiger Shroff, Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Here is a song from the iconic action movie franchise that you must check out:

