Neena Gupta Shares A 'Jab We Met' Like Solution For All Homemakers' Family Issues

Neena Gupta took to her social media where she shared with her fans a tip on how to control anger and avoid a quarrel amidst lockdown distress. In her video series where she shares her wisdom with her fans, this time she took up the topic of how homemakers will find themselves in a position where they will become a victim of their family venting out their anger at her with absolutely no fault of her own. For that, the actor suggested a Bollywood inspired Jab We Met type solution. Read on to know what solution has Neena Gupta come up with.

Neena Gupta's advice to homemakers

Neena Gupta advised the homemakers that when they find themselves in a situation when her family members are grumbling, cribbing and stressing over things instead of appreciating her efforts, they must not feel bad about it. She further said that the homemaker must lock themself alone in a room or bathroom and try to vent out the pent up tension inside them. For that, they must say out loud all the cuss words that they know in a way like they were having a conversation with the person they were angry at.

This style is very similar to what Shahid Kapoor's character in the movie, Jab We Met had told the character of Kareena Kapoor to do when she was heartbroken and in self-pity. Watch the video of Neena Gupta below.

The message sent out by the actor is simple yet empowering. She can be seen suggesting housewives that in these difficult times, they could feel taken for granted and therefore might become the ones to face the maximum number of tantrums. If a situation like that arises, though they must avoid getting in a quarrel, they must not keep it bottled up inside them as well.

Image Credits: Neena Gupta Instagram

