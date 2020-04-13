Neena Gupta Reveals She Was Informed About 'Sooryavanshi' Removal By Production Assistant

Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. In addition to this, Neena Gupta was announced to be a part of the film. However, after three days of shooting, Rohit Shetty decided that her character did not fit well into the plot of the film.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta’s Social Media Game Is Strong And These Hilarious Captions Are Proof

Neena Gupta talks about being out of Sooryavanshi

In a recent interview, Neena Gupta spilt the beans on what happened and how she was out of the film. She shared how the director Rohit Shetty did not bother to call her or even meet and talk to her about the same. She shared that the makers decided to cut off her character after they found that it was not working. Neena Gupta also revealed that she received the news from a production assistant on Sooryavanshi and not the director himself.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Has A Hilarious Special Request For Google

However, Neena Gupta has not let this instance affect her spirit and she said that many actors have it much worse. She said that there have been many times when a character did not work out for the film. Neena Gupta added that it was better if the team told her about the same before Sooryavanshi went into filming.

Neena Gupta further said that Rohit Shetty did not have anything to say to her when she was removed from Sooryavanshi. She said that she would ask for a role in his films in the future. It was earlier reported that Neena Gupta was cast as Akshay Kumar’s mother in Sooryavanshi.

ALSO READ | Neena Gupta Knows How To Rock Sarees And These Pictures Are Proof

However, the makers of the film felt that the on-screen mother-son duo was not appealing. This was also because Neena Gupta is only a few years elder to Akshay Kumar. When the two actors shot together, Rohit Shetty felt that they did not quite look like a mother-son duo and decided to remove Neena Gupta. On the other hand, Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release in March 2020 but has been pushed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif’s Role In The Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' Revealed; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.