Neena Gupta Shares A Pic With 'SMZS' Squad, Netizens Wonder Where Is Ayushmann Khurrana?

As Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is just one day away from its theatrical release, the star cast of the film is going all out to promote the movie. Neena Gupta, who is also a part of the movie, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle recently with her co-stars.

Neena Gupta recently took to Instagram to share a group photo with the star cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. But the picture had almost everybody expect Ayushmann Khurrana, as he was missing in the group selfie. The rest of the cast was present in the picture which included Pankhuri Awasthy, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Neeraj Singh and Maanvi Gagroo.

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan gang was seen dressed in their best avatars. The group was all smiles for the photo as they seem to be excited about their film's release date inching closer. Along with the picture, the actor also asked fans to gear up for the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Check out the photo below.

The film, Shubh Mangal Jyaada Saavdhan is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21, 2020. It is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles where they will play the role of Jitendra Kumar’s parents in the film. Watch the trailer of the movie below.

Image courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

