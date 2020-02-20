'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Stars Gajraj Rao & Jitendra Kumar To Reunite For Web-series

Actors Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar, who are looking forward to their Bollywood release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, are seen reuniting for web-series Conversations with Dad: Daddyjis Gift. The video captures the conversation and the follow-up events between a father and his son around buying a car. Read ahead to know more about this reunion-

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Has A New Track; Check It Out

Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar reunite for a web-series

Gajraj Rao and Jitendra Kumar are yet again be seen together on the screen in Conversations with Dad: Daddyjis Gift. It captures some peculiar moments between Gajraj and Jeetu that every father and son go through when they discuss buying the one automobile that they both love more than anything, a car, and is sure to tickle your funny bones. Here is the video of TVF’s Conversations with Dad: Daddyjis Gift-

Courtesy: TVF | YouTube

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Release Triggers A Meme Fest On Social Media

During an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Gajraj Rao said that it had been an absolute delight sharing the screen with Jeetu again. He said that both of them had grown as actors on the digital screen and shared a very endearing relationship with each other. Hence, it felt even more special when their equation brought so many smiles to our audience's face, he added.

Gajraj also mentioned that Daddyji's Gift is yet another sketch that perfectly captures the most intrinsic aspect of any father-son relationship. He is certain that both of them will remind the audience of their own conversations with their dad.

Also Read | Neena Gupta On Gajraj Rao In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan': Our Relation Evolved With Time

When asked by an entertainment portal, Jitendra too shared his experience working with Gajraj Rao. He said that it had been a great privilege to have had the opportunity to work with someone as talented as Gajraj sir once again, and his sheer brilliance was reflected in each and every performance onscreen. 'Daddyji's gift' is a hilarious take on one of the major conversations between a father and a son, Jitendra added.

Also Read | 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Makers Bring Back The Disco Era With THIS Song

About Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles. The movie is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.