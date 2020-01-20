Neena Gupta Is A True Diva As She Slays Her Sweater And Boots Combo Effortlessly

Bollywood celebs never fail to give us some inspiration when it comes to slaying some stylish outfits effortlessly. Talking about style, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta is already a role model amongst several budding actors in the film fraternity but she also knows how to set the bar when it comes to upping her style statement.

Recently, Neena took to her social media to share a lovely picture where she can be seen slaying her winter attire in a flawless manner. Having a knack for experimentation, Neena can be seen opting for an unusual yet chic combo when it came to her outfit.

Neena can be seen slaying her calf-length boots

The Badhaai Ho actor has opted for chunky jewellery with her winter attire and is flaunting it like a true diva. She wore a shirt and a turtleneck black sweater on top of it. The Panga actor also opted for beige coloured pants and black calf-length boots.

She can be seen flaunting her flawless skin as she goes sans makeup for the look. The actor also keeps her lovely locks open. At the age of 60, Neena can still give most of the fashionistas a run for their money.

Neena will also be seen in the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

On the work front, Neena has some interesting lines of films ahead on her kitty. She will be seen in the film Panga opposite Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha. She will also be seen in the film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. She will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao in the movie. The trailer of the film was revealed recently a while back and inevitably, has been receiving loads of accolades for its subject and performances.

Neena was last seen in the film, The Last Colour which was directed by VIkas Khanna. She was also seen in the film Badhaai Ho where her performance was well-received by the masses.

Image Courtesy: Neena Gupta Instagram

