Neena Gupta A Sight To Behold As She Slays In Her Black Winter Outfit

Neena Gupta is quite an inspiration when it comes to looking chic and effortlessly stylish in any attire. Even at 60, one can take cues from the Badhaai Ho actor to slay any attire. Be it traditional or western outfits, Neena charms all her fans with her style statement. Her recent post in nothing different wherein she can be seen rocking her winter attire. The fans could not stop praising the Panga actor's look. She is seen looking stylish in a black sweatshirt. She complimented the look with dark blue denim. Always with an eye for experimentation, Neena opted for denim with a twist.

Neena can be seen rocking the denim with a scalloped hemline

Her denim had a scalloped hemline which further enhances the look. She paired up the look with black glares. She opted for a radiant makeup to go along with the entire look. Her lovely locks are further glamming up the look. However, Neena got herself embroiled in controversy too. Days after her confession of regret for having a child out of wedlock and raising her daughter Masaba all by herself, renowned Bangladeshi author and feminist Taslima Nasreen has expressed her sorrow on the matter.

Neena will be seen in the movie '83

Nasreen also took to her mico-blogging account and stated that as feminists, they had been proud of Mulk actor Neena Gupta for having a baby without being married thereby claiming autonomy on her body. She added further that the actor's statement of regret after 30 years has come as a shock to her as it defied their shared belief about the whole institution of marriage as a tool for oppressing women. On the work front, she will soon be seen in the film Panga opposite Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha. She will also be seen in the film '83 opposite Ranveer Singh. She was last seen in the movie, The Last Color which was directed by Vikas Khanna.

