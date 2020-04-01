Neena Gupta Speaks About Coronavirus Lockdown, Says 'nothing Cheers Me Up'

Neena Gupta will be seen essaying the role of an ignorant village head in her upcoming web series Panchayat. The show will also star her Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan co-star Jitendra Kumar who will be playing her office secretary. However, Neena Gupta is currently in Mukteshwar where she reportedly reached just two days before the 21 days coronavirus lockdown.

Neena Gupta often keeps on sharing some pictures on her social media amidst the coronavirus lockdown but the actor recently revealed that still, nothing is cheering her up in these difficult times. In a recent interview with an esteemed publication, Neena Gupta revealed about her life in isolation amidst the coronavirus lockdown, her new web series and some interesting secrets of her co-stars. When Neena Gupta was quipped on what cheers her up amidst the coronavirus lockdown, she said that nothing is cheering her up these days.

Neena Gupta also added that she pushes herself to do constructive things amidst the coronavirus lockdown like reading a book or watching a series. Neena Gupta said that she tries to keep herself busy in the coronavirus lockdown so that she does not have to think much. However, Neena Gupta also said that as soon as she is idle, she starts thinking of the bad things happening because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Neena Gupta also said that nothing cheers her up now but she is still trying to be cheerful as she does not have any other option. The Badhaai Ho actor was also asked on how does she keep herself positive amidst the coronavirus in India. The actor said that it is very difficult to stay positive in these times.

The actor also went on to say that she has visited her Mukteshwar home after a very long time so she had a lot of domestic chores like cleaning the house and throwing away the things which were not required. She also revealed that she is trying her hand in cooking new dishes every day. The actor also admitted that she is learning gardening these days.

