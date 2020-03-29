Neena Gupta Reveals Secret To Her Looks Amid Isolation In The Hills,calls Herself 'buddhu'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta has been making the most of her self-quarantine period amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The Panga actor has been posting regular updates through her social media accounts from her 'mountain house', as she revealed in her latest video on Instagram. With the nation under lockdown and the shutting down of all businesses due to the pandemic, the 60-year-old has taken to discovering innovative ways of self-care including dying her hair.

In the video shared by Neena Gupta, earlier on Sunday, she revealed her secret hack to look well-maintained while on video calls with friends and family, despite the beauty parlours shutting shop. She quipped about her own naivete by captioning the video, "Apna raaz khud hi khol diya 🙈buddhu ladki" (Revealed my own secret.. stupid girl).

Have a look:

The veteran actor has been a source of light-hearted entertainment and inspiration for all her fans and followers on social media with her 'Sach Kahun Toe' series of posts. Neena Gupta often shares videos of herself unabashedly speaking her heart out about any topic under the sun. Recently in one of her posts, she spoke about how for years, she had wanted to buy a gold necklace and has managed to earn enough money to finally buy it.

Have a look:

What's next for Neena Gupta?

The actor was last seen in a supporting role in Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. She will also play a pivotal role in director Kabir Khan's upcoming biopic drama '83 featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead.

